Calix (CALX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALX. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

NYSE:CALX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,500. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.72. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

