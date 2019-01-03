Canada Goose (GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $41.78

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $41.78. Canada Goose shares last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 6377416 shares.

GOOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

