Canadian National Railway (CNI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

