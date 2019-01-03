Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 357,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $831.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.13 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Canadian Solar by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,820 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59,271 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,581,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

