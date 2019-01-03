Candente Copper (DNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Candente Copper Corp (TSE:DNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company focuses on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit, and Quebrada Verde prospect located in the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes, Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

