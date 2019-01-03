Care.com Inc (CRCM) CFO Michael Echenberg Sells 13,633 Shares of Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) CFO Michael Echenberg sold 13,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $258,618.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Echenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Michael Echenberg sold 6,615 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $111,462.75.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Michael Echenberg sold 200 shares of Care.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,700.00.

Shares of CRCM stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.00 million, a P/E ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. Care.com Inc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Care.com by 55.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Care.com by 224.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Care.com by 362.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Care.com by 53.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Care.com by 44.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRCM. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

