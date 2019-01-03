CargoX Trading Up 16.7% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CargoX has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $37,330.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.02327179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00156478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00201607 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026360 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026380 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX’s launch date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.