CarGurus Inc (CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Analysts expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce sales of $122.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $90.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $450.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $453.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.24 million, with estimates ranging from $548.01 million to $583.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 25,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.17, a P/E/G ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.73. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

In related news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $644,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,766,406.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,499,451 shares of company stock worth $104,752,864 over the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $209,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.