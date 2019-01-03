Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE (IBMI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 201.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,410 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 655,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE by 20.0% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE by 18.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE by 111.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter.

IBMI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/IBONDS SEP 2020 AMT-FREE has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0157 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

