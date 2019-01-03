Casa Systems (CASA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,493. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 109.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $1,331,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $495,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 155,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

