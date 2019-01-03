Castlight Health (CSLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 7,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,285. The stock has a market cap of $303.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.16. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.11 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 26,045 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $67,456.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,707.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Doyle sold 18,519 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $49,816.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,523 shares in the company, valued at $722,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,849 shares of company stock worth $193,042. Corporate insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 224.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

