Catalent Inc (CTLT) Receives $48.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 13,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $488,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 105.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1,895.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $30.91 on Monday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

