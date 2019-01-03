Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 413,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,649. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Henry G. Zigtema bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,556.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 28,731 shares of company stock worth $242,036. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth about $129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

