CBRE Group (CBRE) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NYSE CBRE opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

