CBRE Group (CBRE) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.89. Approximately 3,064,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,460,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,289,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,833,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,772,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,351,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CBRE Group (CBRE) Trading Down 5.1%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/cbre-group-cbre-trading-down-5-1.html.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.