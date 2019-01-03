Celgene (CELG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Celgene’s key growth driver, Revlimid, continues to drive revenues at the company. Celgene is also currently working on label expansion of drugs like Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla among others, which is encouraging. Meanwhile, the company is focussed on the next cycle of innovation with five late-stage candidates — ozanimod, fedratinib, luspatercept, liso-cel and bb2121 — all of which are expected to be launched by the end of 2020. Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics and added JCAR017 to its lymphoma pipeline to revive its portfolio. Luspatercept looks promising as well with positive data from two late-stage trials. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. The company’s dependence on Revlimid sales is a concern as well. Celgene suffered a setback when it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA, regarding the NDA for ozanimod in relapsing multiple sclerosis.”

Get Celgene alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.19.

Shares of CELG opened at $66.64 on Monday. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Celgene by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Celgene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Celgene by 7.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Celgene by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Celgene by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celgene (CELG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.