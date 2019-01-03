Celgene’s (CELG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday.

CELG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.19.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $14.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,947. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Celgene has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,228,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,890,000 after buying an additional 2,119,257 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,981 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after buying an additional 1,391,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,044,000 after buying an additional 1,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.