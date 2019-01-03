Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

CX opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $74,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $107,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 61.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

