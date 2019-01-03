CEMIG (CIG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Santander raised CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CIG opened at $3.71 on Thursday. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.23.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

