Cerner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,552 call options on the company. This is an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $39,876,700. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3,608.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cerner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (CERN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/cerner-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-cern.html.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.