Chainlink Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $124.68 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00009164 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.02321423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00154554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00201273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026106 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026123 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

