Changyou.Com (CYOU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

CYOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.66. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 327.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 265.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Changyou.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Changyou.Com (CYOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.