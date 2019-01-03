Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $101.95. 113,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,486. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

