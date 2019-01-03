Chemical Financial (CHFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP. is a multi-bank holding company. The company business is concentrated in a single industry segment, commercial banking. Subsidiaries offer a full range of commercial banking and fiduciary services. These include accepting deposits, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit services, automated teller machines, money transfer services, corporate and personal trust services and other banking services. “

CHFC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 365,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,350. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Chemical Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemical Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

