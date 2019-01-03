Chiasma Inc (CHMA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337,692 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.73% of Chiasma worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Chiasma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

