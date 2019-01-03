CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (CICHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CICHY opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter.

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

