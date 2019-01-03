China Online Education Group (COE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

COE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,034. China Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Online Education Group stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of China Online Education Group worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

