China Pharma (CPHI) Stock Price Up 19.7%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price rose 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 845,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 766,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

