Christopher & Banks (CBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer of women’s clothing providing exclusive fashions under the Christopher & Banks and C.J. Banks labels. Currently, the Company operates 351 stores in 30 states, located primarily in the northern half of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

CBK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.37.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Christopher & Banks will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Christopher & Banks by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 118,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Christopher & Banks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

