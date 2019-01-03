Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after buying an additional 137,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.43. 74,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,138. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,780 shares of company stock worth $24,043,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

