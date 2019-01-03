Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDTX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

CDTX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 184,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,115. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.13. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.