Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Receives $50.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $1,522,997.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after acquiring an additional 558,313 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

