Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,939,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,269 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $191,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 443,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 117,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.87.

WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-bought-by-aperio-group-llc.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.