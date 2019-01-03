Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 104,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,917,000 after purchasing an additional 650,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,372,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

