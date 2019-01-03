Citizens Financial Group’s (CFG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. However, significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns. Nevertheless, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE CFG opened at $30.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

