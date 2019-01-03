City Office REIT (CIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 271,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,588. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). City Office REIT had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 35,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $377,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,185 shares in the company, valued at $908,356.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,500 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,953,000 after buying an additional 2,306,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,672,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,103,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,957,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,702,000 after buying an additional 398,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 365,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 365,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

