Civitas Trading Down 45.3% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Civitas has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00040394 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,406,199 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.