Claiborne R. Rankin Purchases 608 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) insider Claiborne R. Rankin acquired 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,958,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

