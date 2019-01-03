Clarus (CLAR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CLAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Clarus stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,048. The company has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Clarus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clarus by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

