Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,132,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,045,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,708 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $9,299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $342.73 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $128,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

