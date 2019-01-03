Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) Insider Richard A. Freeman Sells 31,421 Shares

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) insider Richard A. Freeman sold 31,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $317,980.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard A. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Richard A. Freeman sold 26,611 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $261,586.13.

Shares of CEM opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 238.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 73,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,501,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,323,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after acquiring an additional 696,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

