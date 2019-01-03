CloakCoin Trading Up 0.4% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00030441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bitbns. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $74,967.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028493 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004271 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00132521 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,238,457 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Mercatox, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

