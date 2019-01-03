Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of CLVS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $68.92.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 390.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $30,620.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

