CM Finance (CMFN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded CM Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get CM Finance alerts:

Shares of CM Finance stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. CM Finance has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 32.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.95%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CM Finance stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.