CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

CMS Energy stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.13. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,531,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,065,000 after purchasing an additional 723,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,697,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CMS Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

