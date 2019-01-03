CNO Financial Group (CNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company will likely boost its growth going forward. Its strategic capital management also impresses. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 60 days. Shares have lost in a year’s time, wider than its industry’s decline. The company has been persistently witnessing a rise in operating expenses. The same is expected to increase going forward and also might continue hurting its bottom line.”

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,479. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $321,517.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. David purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $364,561. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5,452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 94,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after acquiring an additional 536,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.