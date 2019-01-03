Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COKE. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of COKE stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $180.11. 39,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,372. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

