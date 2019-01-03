Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) CRO Sells $11,127.50 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $11,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,826.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,071. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

