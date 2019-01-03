Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) vs. Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) Critical Comparison

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innovative Solutions & Support does not pay a dividend. Cognizant Technology Solutions pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions & Support -26.38% -10.26% -9.38% Cognizant Technology Solutions 9.07% 22.54% 16.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Innovative Solutions & Support shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions & Support and Cognizant Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions & Support $13.85 million 2.66 -$3.65 million N/A N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions $14.81 billion 2.47 $1.50 billion $3.53 17.87

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions & Support has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and Cognizant Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions & Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 8 11 1 2.57

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus target price of $81.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Innovative Solutions & Support.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Innovative Solutions & Support on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; and utilities management systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services. The company also develops, licenses, implements, and supports various software products for the healthcare industry, including solutions for health insurance plans, third party benefit administrators, and healthcare providers. In addition, it provides application maintenance services; information technology infrastructure services, such as data center, infrastructure security, network and convergence, end-user computing, and mobility services; and business process services comprising clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, equity research support, commercial operations, and order management services, as well as consulting and platform-based services. The company markets and sells its services directly through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. It serves banking and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, communications and media, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

