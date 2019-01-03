Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $11.44 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,618 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $454,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $2,791,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,006 shares of company stock worth $7,013,602. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

